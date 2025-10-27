Matthew Beers and Axelle Dubau-Prevot claim historic wins at inaugural Nedbank gravel burn

The inaugural Nedbank Gravel Burn, an 800-kilometre, seven-day gravel stage race across South Africa’s Western and Eastern Cape, kicked off Sunday under cold and rainy skies in Knysna.

The event — the world’s first true pro-am gravel stage race — drew 500 riders from 28 countries, including Olympic and world champions such as Tom Pidcock, Alistair Brownlee, Allison Jackson, and Ashleigh Moolman Pasio. Riders began their journey from Knysna’s lagoon, climbing through lush forests and over steep mountain passes toward the vast plains of the Karoo.

Stage 1, covering 84 kilometres with 2,050 metres of elevation gain, proved punishing from the start. Local favourite Matthew Beers surged ahead in the final ascent up Prince Alfred’s Pass, securing victory in 2 hours 54 minutes 19 seconds, just one second ahead of Switzerland’s Andri Frischknecht, with France’s Hugo Drechou in third.

In the women’s race, French champion Axelle Dubau-Prevot edged out South Africa’s Ashleigh Moolman Pasio after a thrilling sprint finish, crossing in 3 hours 31 minutes 30 seconds, while Heyley Preen claimed third.

Over the coming week, riders will tackle forests, deserts, and mountain passes — a journey celebrating endurance, innovation, and the spirit of adventure in South Africa’s most dramatic landscapes.