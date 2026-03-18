South African town divided over renaming after Robert Sobukwe

A fierce debate has erupted in the historic town of Graaff-Reinet, after authorities moved to rename it in honour of anti-apartheid icon Robert Sobukwe. The decision has exposed deep divisions in South Africa, as residents weigh heritage against transformation.

The nearly 250-year-old town, known for its Cape Dutch architecture and tourism appeal, is among more than 1,500 places renamed since the end of apartheid to shed colonial-era legacies. But here, the change has sparked protests, petitions and concern over its real impact on everyday lives.

Edmano Lomberg, resident: “We are the ones who's gonna still, still going to suffer. So that's not going bring any difference to us. But it's going benefit them at the end of the day -- those who are in charge of these things and who thinks there needs to be some changes in names and not in peoples lives.”

Supporters of the move, including the Pan Africanist Congress, say the renaming is about restoring historical balance and recognising those who fought against apartheid.

Jaki Seroke, Deputy President, Pan African Congress: “He lovingly referred to his birthplace. So we do not want to destroy Graff-Reinet, but we want the history of transformation in Graaff-Reinet to acknowledge that whilst the colonialist set up Graaff-Reinet, there is the majority of people who are intertwined with that histoy of Graaff-Reinet who today can best be symbolised by the life and times of Robert Sobukwe.”

Local businesses, however, fear the economic cost, particularly in a town that relies heavily on tourism and global branding.

Aljone Meyer, Tourism Liaison Officer: “The court case approved that the name Robert Sobukwe. What that means for us as Graaff-Reinet Tourism Office? Marketing, branding globally. Would we have to change the name now to Robert Sobukwe Community Tourism office? That would mean millions out because rebranding, re-educating the tourist.”

As tensions simmer, the controversy underscores a broader national challenge — how to reconcile a painful past while building a more inclusive future.