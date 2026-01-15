Protest in Israel supports Iranian demonstrators after weeks of unrest

Israel saw a small but symbolic rally on Wednesday in the central city of Holon, where around 100 people gathered to support protesters in Iran after more than two weeks of anti government demonstrations. The city, near Tel Aviv, is home to a large Persian Jewish community. Participants waved Israeli flags alongside Iranian flags used before the 1979 revolution. Some held signs in Hebrew and Persian calling to be the voice of the Iranian people. Chants heard in recent weeks inside Iran were echoed, including calls linked to the former monarchy. The rally remained peaceful and focused on solidarity. Israel is home to an estimated 200,000 to 350,000 Jews of Persian origin, including immigrants and their Israeli-born descendants.