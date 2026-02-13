Italian cabinet approves new anti-immigration package

Italy’s conservative cabinet led by Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni on Wednesday approved a new anti-immigration package which includes the possibility of imposing a “naval blockade”.

It also calls for stricter border surveillance, cooperation with European agencies, and expands the list of convictions for which a foreigner can be expelled.

The move comes a day after the European Union approved changes to its asylum rules amid pressure from members states, including Italy, to take a tougher stance.

One of the most controversial elements of the proposal is the ability to ban boats from Italy’s waters for up to six months "in cases of serious threat to public order or national security".

The bill says the authorities can ban entry for up to 30 days, in cases in which the migrant ship poses a “serious threat” as in the concrete risk of terrorist acts or terrorist infiltration.

The blockade is extendable up to a maximum of six months.

It would also be possible to stop the ships from entering Italian waters in the case of a drastic influx in migrants that could jeopardise the secure management of borders.

Those violating the rules would face fines of up to $59,400 and would see their boats confiscated in the case of repeated violations, a measure that seems to target humanitarian rescue ships.

In those cases, the intercepted migrants could be “transported to third countries other than their country of origin, with which Italy has entered into specific agreements,” the bill says.

The spokesperson for SeaWatch rescue charity, Giorgia Linardi, said they are wondering how the blockade would work as under international law it is not a legally viable option.

“What we know for sure is that it remains a duty to rescue anyone in distress at sea. These people are survivors and cannot be defined in any other way before they a brought to a place of safety,” she said.

“This means that even considering that these people could represent a threat to national peace and security or could be terrorists is ridiculous.”

The proposed bill now needs to be discussed and approved by both chambers of the Italian parliament before it can become effective.

Since 2015, millions of refugees have entered European countries which has helped fuel anti-migrant sentiment and prompted a tightening of policies from national governments.