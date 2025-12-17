Central African Republic receives key electoral materials ahead of December vote

In the Central African Republic, preparations for the general elections scheduled for December 28, 2025, have reached a key milestone with the arrival of sensitive electoral materials in the capital, Bangui.

A total of 96 tonnes of electoral materials, including ballot papers, vote tally forms and other official election documents, arrived on December 15. The materials were officially handed over by the Deputy Special Representative of the UN Secretary-General and Humanitarian Coordinator, Mohamed Ag Ayoya, to the President of the National Elections Authority, Mathias Barthélemy Morouba.

Speaking at the handover ceremony, Ag Ayoya highlighted the combined efforts of the Central African government and the international community in making the operation possible.

“This day is the result of very significant efforts made by the government of the Central African Republic, particularly in financing this material. It also reflects the efforts of the entire international community, which has been supporting the government in recent months to make this moment a reality,” he said.

The head of the National Elections Authority reassured the public that the materials would be deployed nationwide in time for the vote.

“All this material will be dispatched across the entire territory with the support of MINUSCA, using MINUSCA aircraft and, in some cases, road transport, so that every city, every municipality and every local office can receive the material and distribute it to polling stations across the country,” Morouba said.

The UN peacekeeping mission, MINUSCA, is providing crucial logistical and security support, including access to remote and hard-to-reach areas. With just days to go before the polls, the delivery marks a significant step forward in election preparations in the Central African Republic.