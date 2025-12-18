CAR deploys armed forces and MINUSCA to secure elections

Reinforcements from the Central African Armed Forces (FACA) have been deployed in the Vakaga region with the support of the UN peacekeeping mission MINUSCA to help secure the elections.

As part of the implementation of the Integrated Election Security Plan (PISE), additional FACA troops were deployed to Vakaga on 16 December 2025.

MINUSCA provided air transport for the troops.

The Central African Republic is set to host presidential and parliamentary, but also municipal - the first ones in decades - elections on 28th December. Human rights organisations have voiced concerns over the democratic credibility and inclusiveness of the elections, as key opposition candidates were barred from running until mid-November.

President Faustin-Archange Touadéra also concentrated power in his hands in recent years, notably through a controversial referendum in 2023.

Practical concerns over the means to open all polling stations in time and organise the elections across the country also remain.

The deployment of troops aims to strengthen FACA personnel in order to better secure the electoral process in the area, alongside UN peacekeepers. The operation, which began last week, will continue in other prefectures, with continued logistical support from MINUSCA.

The security plan also provides for the protection of candidates and all stakeholders involved in the organization and implementation of the electoral process.