Central African Republic President Touadéra wins third term: provisional results

Central African Republic President Faustin Archange Touadéra has won a third term in last month's presidential election, according to the National Electoral Authority.

Provisional results released late Monday credit him with 76.15% of votes.

Touadéra was first elected to the presidency in 2016 and re-elected in 2020. A constitutional referendum in 2023 removed term limits and allowed him to run for a third term.

Some 2.4 million Central Africans were called to the polls on December 28 to choose their president, but also lawmakers, and regional and local representatives.

Touadéra faced challenges from six candidates, but the main opposition coalition boycotted the vote after denouncing what it called an unequal political environment.

Two opposition candidates, former prime ministers Anicet-Georges Dologuélé and Henri-Marie Dondra, have already contested the results, citing alleged fraud.

International observers have described voting day as mostly peaceful. The United Nations stabilisation mission in the Central African Republic (MINUSCA) still raised ongoing security issues, acknowledging an attack in the eastern town of Bambouti, near the border with South Soudan.

The Constitutional Court has until January 20 to declare definitive results.