Voting in the Central African Republic’s national elections appears to have gone smoothly in many places, with local observers reporting no major disturbances at polling stations. “We can say that the vote went very well. There was no major disturbance. The representatives of the parties and also of the candidates behaved very well, not to mention the president of the polling station who was very accommodating,” said election observer Jeanne Aurélie Ngo Belnoun.

The elections on December 28, 2025 see incumbent President Faustin-Archange Touadéra seeking a controversial third term after a constitutional change removed presidential term limits, a move his critics say weakens democratic checks. Touadéra, backed by Russian security support and credited by some voters with improving stability, is widely seen as the favorite in a crowded field of seven presidential contenders.

Roughly 2.3 million voters are casting ballots for president, legislators, and local offices, with provisional results expected by early January. The vote has drawn international attention due to ongoing questions about fairness and opposition obstacles, even as many polling sites reported calm conditions on election day.