Central African Republic votes as President Touadéra seeks third term

In the Central African Republic, President Faustin-Archange Touadéra, in power since 2016, is seeking a third consecutive term in general elections taking place this Sunday.

At 68 years old, Touadéra faces six challengers. But Touadéra enters the contest as the clear favorite, helped by his strong grip on state institutions.

A victory would also reinforce Russia’s influence in the country. Moscow has signed multiple cooperation agreements with Bangui, providing security support in exchange for access to natural resources such as gold and diamonds.

The president has centered his campaign on improving security, pointing to peace deals signed this year with several armed groups. Others have been weakened by Russian Wagner mercenaries and Rwandan troops, deployed alongside UN peacekeepers at the government’s request.

The opposition, however, accuses Touadéra of clinging to power after a 2023 constitutional referendum removed presidential term limits. Critics say he has failed to lift the country’s 5.5 million people out of poverty, citing crumbling infrastructure and a struggling economy.

Presidential, legislative, municipal, and regional elections will be held simultaneously, with preliminary results expected on January 5.

Despite claims of stability, analysts warn the vote remains high-risk, as rebel groups remain active and insecurity persists, particularly in the east.

Observers stress that a credible vote will be crucial to preventing renewed violence.