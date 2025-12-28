CAR general election gets underway as Touadéra seeks controversial third term

Central African Republic’s general election got underway on Sunday as President Archange Touadéra seeks a controversial third term in office.

In 2023, he ushered in a constitutional amendment that scrapped presidential term limits. The move drew outcry and protests as opponents accused him of wanting to rule for life.

One of Russia’s closest African allies, Touadéra is running on a platform of renewed security, made with the help of Russian mercenaries and soldiers.

The opposition field of six candidates is led by two former prime ministers, Anicet-Georges Dologuélé and Henri-Marie Dondra. Both survived attempts by Touadéra's supporters to have them disqualified for allegedly holding foreign citizenship.

But Touadéra is still favourite to win, given his control over state institutions and greater financial resources, analysts say.

Provisional results are expected by January 5. If no candidate gets more than 50 percent of the vote, a presidential runoff will take place in February. Legislative runoffs will take place on April 5.

Analysts have warned of post-election unrest as opponents are likely to challenge Touadéra’s expected victory.