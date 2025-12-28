Welcome to Africanews

Please select your experience

Watch Live

Breaking News

News

news

CAR general election gets underway as Touadéra seeks controversial third term

FILE - Electoral workers start to count votes at the Lycée Boganda polling station in the capital Bangui, Central African Republic Sunday, Dec. 27, 2020.   -  
Copyright © africanews
Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

By Joel Koum with Reuters

Central African Republic

Central African Republic’s general election got underway on Sunday as President Archange Touadéra seeks a controversial third term in office.

In 2023, he ushered in a constitutional amendment that scrapped presidential term limits. The move drew outcry and protests as opponents accused him of wanting to rule for life.

One of Russia’s closest African allies, Touadéra is running on a platform of renewed security, made with the help of Russian mercenaries and soldiers.

The opposition field of six candidates is led by two former prime ministers, Anicet-Georges Dologuélé and Henri-Marie Dondra. Both survived attempts by Touadéra's supporters to have them disqualified for allegedly holding foreign citizenship.

But Touadéra is still favourite to win, given his control over state institutions and greater financial resources, analysts say.

Provisional results are expected by January 5. If no candidate gets more than 50 percent of the vote, a presidential runoff will take place in February. Legislative runoffs will take place on April 5.

Analysts have warned of post-election unrest as opponents are likely to challenge Touadéra’s expected victory.

Related articles

From the same country

View more

Related articles

From the same country

On the same subject

More stories

By using this website, you agree with our use of cookies to improve its performance and enhance your user experience. More info in our Cookies policy page..