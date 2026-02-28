Welcome to Africanews

US lifts sanctions on senior Malian officials

Mali's Defense Minister Sadio Camara, left, and Mali's Foreign Minister Abdoulaye Diop enter a hall for their talks in Moscow, Russia, Wednesday, Feb. 28, 2024   -  
Copyright © africanews
AP photo

By Africanews

with AFP

Wagner

The United States on Friday eased sanctions on several senior Malian officials, following the penalties that were previously imposed over their alleged ties to Russian mercenary group Wagner.

The individuals are Defense Minister Sadio Camara, as well as military officials Alou Boi Diarra and Adama Bagayoko, according to a notice by the US Treasury Department.

They were previously targeted over accusations that they had facilitated the deployment and expansion of Wagner's activities in Mali.

Wagner had a widespread presence in Africa, deploying military advisors alongside the armies of countries including Libya and Mali.

After founder Yevgeny Prigozhin died in a plane crash in 2023 following a short-lived mutiny against Moscow, the Russian defence ministry has sought to replace Wagner in Africa and coordinate security operations through an umbrella group known as the Africa Corps.

The Treasury did not provide reasons Friday for its easing of sanctions, but its move comes as Washington seeks to adjust its Africa policy.

On the same subject

More stories

