Benin police offer €30,000 reward for information leading to alleged coup plotters

Benin's Republican Police issue wanted notice for suspected coup leaders and hefty reward for information to help locate them.

Almost three months after an attempted coup in Benin, the alleged ringleaders now have a price on their head.

Beninese authorities have issued a wanted notice for nine people, including the operation’s suspected mastermind. Information that leads to their location carries a reward of more than €30,000.

The failed coup targeted President Patrice Talon and his government who the rebels accused of mismanaging the security situation in Benin’s north.

The army has suffered major losses at the hands of Islamist insurgents near the borders with Niger and Burkina Faso.

The coup failed after Nigeria sent fighter jets to force the mutineers out of a military base and state broadcast facilities at the request of President Talon.

Heading the wanted list is Lieutenant Colonel Pascal Tigri, a former commander of an elite military unit.

Beninese officials have said he is in hiding in Lome, capital of neighbouring Togo. Togo’s government has not commented on the allegation.