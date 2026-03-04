West African states to create new force to fight jihadists in region

The 12 countries of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) have reportedly decided to create a new force to fight jihadists operating in the region.

Sources told the AFP news agency that military chiefs made the decision during a meeting in Freetown over the weekend.

Discussions focused on the rising terrorist threat, the expansion of transnational organised crime, and the persistent challenges related to maritime insecurity.

The initial goal is to have around 2,000 troops ready to fight "terrorism and insecurity" across West Africa.

Sources said they will remain stationed in their own countries, with Sierra Leone serving as a logistical base for the group.

Officials are reportedly still thrashing out the details of how to finance the force and ECOWAS has not yet issued an official statement.

The Sahel, which cuts across Africa between the Sahara and sub-Saharan Africa, has long been plagued by jihadist insurgencies led by groups linked to Al-Qaeda and the Islamic State.

They have been particularly active in three former French colonies -- Burkina Faso, Mali and Niger -- that quit the ECOWAS in recent years following military coups.

The three countries have formed their own alliance, but a West African chief of staff says they will be encouraged to cooperate with the new force.

The three countries "are in a part of the Sahel that is the epicentre of the fight against the jihadists. They must be included," he said.