Benin's former president Boni Yayi steps down as leader of opposition party

Benin's former president Thomas Boni Yayi is stepping down as leader of the opposition Les Démocrates party, citing health reasons.

The 72-year-old said he wanted to "fully dedicate this new phase of his life to rest." He says he'll hand over interim leadership of the party to its vice presidents and governing bodies.

But his departure comes at a crucial moment for the party. Despite being Benin's main opposition, Les Démocrates don't have a single seat in parliament, after losing to President Patrice Talon's bloc in January's parliamentary elections.

The party's candidate for April's presidential vote has also been rejected due to a lack of backing from lawmakers and mayors.

Two-term president Talon is due to step down in April. His handpicked successor Romuald Wadagni, who's backed by the ruling coalition, is favoured to win the presidency.

Boni Yayi's son, Chabi, recently left Les Démocrates after being arrested in connection with an alleged coup attempt.