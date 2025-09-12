Welcome to Africanews

Please select your experience

Watch Live

Breaking News

News

news

Benin: Former President Boni Yayi rules out return to power

Benin President Thomas Yayi Boni addresses the media upon his arrival at the Donors' Conference for the Development of Mali in Brussels on Wednesday, May 15, 2013   -  
Copyright © africanews
Copyright 2013 AP. All rights reserved.

By Africanews

Benin

Boni Yayi has ruled out a fresh bid for the presidency, saying he was only available as an elder to help ensure peace, stability and democracy in Benin.

In a video message Friday, Yayi stressed the need for dialogue.

Speculation was rife in Benin that Yayi, who served as president between 2006 and 2016 was considering a run for the presidency.

Benin's constitution prohibits any former president who has already served two terms from returning to power.

The ruling party has picked Romuald Wadagni, the current minister of finance to replace outgoing president Patrice Talon.

There was concern that Talon would attempt to change the constitution in order to seek a third term.

The west African country will vote for a new president in April 2026.

You may also like

From the same country

View more

You may also like

From the same country

On the same subject

More stories

By using this website, you agree with our use of cookies to improve its performance and enhance your user experience. More info in our Cookies policy page..