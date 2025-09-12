Benin: Former President Boni Yayi rules out return to power

Boni Yayi has ruled out a fresh bid for the presidency, saying he was only available as an elder to help ensure peace, stability and democracy in Benin.

In a video message Friday, Yayi stressed the need for dialogue.

Speculation was rife in Benin that Yayi, who served as president between 2006 and 2016 was considering a run for the presidency.

Benin's constitution prohibits any former president who has already served two terms from returning to power.

The ruling party has picked Romuald Wadagni, the current minister of finance to replace outgoing president Patrice Talon.

There was concern that Talon would attempt to change the constitution in order to seek a third term.

The west African country will vote for a new president in April 2026.