Benin held parliamentary and local elections on Sunday, in a vote expected to strengthen the ruling coalition of outgoing President Patrice Talon, just one month after a failed coup attempt. The elections come only three months ahead of the presidential ballot, and the main opposition Democrats party was barred from participating in the local polls, raising concerns over the competitiveness of the race.

Speaking on Sunday, President Talon expressed optimism about the country’s future. “Today marks the beginning of a better day. The best is yet to come, and our hope is that each day is better than the one before. This is our current momentum. Tomorrow will be even better than today,” he said.

Talon’s hand-picked successor, Finance Minister Romuald Wadagni, is seen as the clear favorite to succeed him as head of state. Over his decade in power, Talon has presided over strong economic growth and efforts to modernize the West African nation. However, critics argue that his government has restricted political opposition and curtailed basic freedoms, highlighting tensions over the country’s democratic process.