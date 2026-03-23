Benin's main opposition party won't back any candidate in April presidential vote

Benin's opposition The Democrats says it won't endorse any candidate in the race to replace President Patrice Talon.

With Benin's presidential election just weeks away, the country's main opposition party says it won't be backing any candidate.

The Democrats' own nominee has been barred from standing after failing to gather enough parliamentary support.

The only two candidates for the April 12 vote will be President Talon's annointed successor, Romuald Wangari, and Paul Hounkpe of the opposition FCBE.

After a meeting in Cotonou on Sunday, The Democrats' general secretary said the party wouldn't endorse either contender but "remains open to dialogue in a republican spirit."

The announcement comes at a difficult time for the party. Earlier this month, its leader, former president Thomas Boni Yayi stepped down, citing health reasons. His son, Chabi, also recently left the party after being arrested in connection with an attempted coup. And in January's parliamentary elections, The Democrats lost all their 28 seats to the ruling coalition.

But Sunday's meeting also saw the party elect a new leader: former MP Noureini Atchade. He's called on members to "get organised" and "form battle lines to wake the country up".

President Talon steps down next month after two terms in office.