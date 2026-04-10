Opposition supporters call for change ahead of Benin presidential election

Voters in Benin are getting ready to cast their ballot in Sunday’s presidential election. Finance Minister Romuald Wadagni will face a single opponent: Paul Hounkpè, of the Cowry Forces for ⁠an Emerging Benin (FCBE) party.

With only two names to choose from, Hounkpè’s team and supporters are urging their fellow citizens to opt for change.

"I call on the people of Benin to turn out; change is possible, it is the people of Benin who hold power," said FCBE activist Ruben Abadagan. "With their voter’s card, they can put an end to political rupture, they can put an end to the stalemate and choose a new social contract."

A former teacher and an ex-mayor, 56-year-old Paul Hounkpè is seen as a moderate candidate.

He used his last campaign days to mark his differences with the current administration and advertise his agenda based on dialogue and social reform.

Change is needed "so that Beninese people can live in harmony, live better, so that our children can go to school and healthcare is within everyone’s reach," said Paul Hounkpè's running mate, Rock Hounwanou.

"And so that our brothers who, for political reasons, were forced to leave the country, can come back, and that those who, because of political scheming, have been sent to prison, can be released," he added.

Facing Hounkpè, Wadagni is the chosen successor of outgoing president Patrice Talon and appears as the favourite ahead of Sunday’s vote.