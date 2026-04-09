Front-runner Wadagni eyes Presidency in Benin vote

In Benin, Finance Minister Romuald Wadagni is the clear favorite in Sunday’s presidential election, backed by outgoing president Patrice Talon, who is stepping down after two terms.

At 49, Wadagni has the support of the ruling parties and faces just one challenger, Paul Hounkpè, a former culture minister seen as a moderate figure.

If elected, Wadagni is expected to continue Talon’s economic policies, which have helped drive strong growth and attract investors, while also pushing ahead with major infrastructure projects after a decade as finance minister.

He has also signaled a shift on regional security, aiming to restore dialogue with Niger as part of efforts to tackle growing jihadist threats in northern Benin.

Talon’s decade in power has boosted the country’s economic profile and tourism appeal, but has also drawn criticism over restrictions on political opposition and freedom of expression.