Paul Hounkpè, the moderate challenger facing favourite Wadagni in Benin vote

Sunday's presidential election in Benin will pit Finance Minister Romuald Wadagni against a single opponent: Paul Hounkpè, of the Cowry Forces for ⁠an Emerging Benin party.

A former teacher, Paul Hounkpè began his political career at the local level. He served as the mayor of Bopa, in the south of Benin, between 2008 and 2015.

Hounkpè reached the national political stage when he became Culture minister in 2015, under the government of former president Thomas Boni Yayi.

He was then the running mate of Alassane Soumanou in the 2021 presidential election.

At 56 years old, Hounkpè is widely seen as a moderate and is promoting a political agenda focused "development, national cohesion, and the promotion of governance based on dialogue and close engagement with citizens," according to WATHI Think Thank.

Hounkpè is the sole opposition candidate in this year's election, with the Democrats, the country's main opposition party, not endorsing any candidate.

Some in Benin’s civil society see his presidential run as being “just for show,” as Sunday’s vote is expected to favour Romuald Wadagni.

Benin’s finance minister of 10 years is the chosen successor of outgoing president Patrice Talon.