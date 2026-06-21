Niger and Benin discuss normalising relations between two countries

Following a visit to Niger earlier this month by Benin’s new president, there were high-level talks in Cotonou this weekend aimed at accelerating the normalisation of relations.

There have been tensions between the two countries since the military seized power in Niger in July 2023 and closed its border with Benin, restricting trade.

Niamey accused Cotonou of hosting French military bases, aiding efforts to destabilise the new authorities, and serving as a relay for terrorist groups responsible for attacks in Niger.

The junta broke away from France, its traditional ally and former colonial power, following the coup.

Like other states in the region, both Niger and Benin are battling jihadist violence.

But the 2 June visit by Benin’s Romuald Wadagni revitalised the momentum for re-establishing relations.

On Saturday, newly established joint expert committees continued discussions aimed at reopening the shared border and resolving the crisis.

Talks focused on security and defence, diplomacy and legal affairs, and the economy, with a delegate saying the opening the border was a “done deal”.

The discussions were due to continue on Sunday.