Despite Benin's economic boom, poverty persists

Voters will head to the polls on April 12 in Benin to select a new president against a backdrop of a booming economy, but not everyone is benefitting from it--many are struggling to cope with the rising cost of living.

Ruling party candidate Romuald Wadagni is campaigning heavily on the country’s economic performance during his decade as finance minister.

"If you want to set up a business in Benin, you can do it in an hour. That wasn't the case 15 years ago; back then, you had to queue up, and you'd have to come back -- come back in two weeks, three weeks, or a month. Today, you can set up your business online from the comfort of your own bed. It's the same for many administrative procedures in the country today," said Claudia Togbe, a business owner.

Benin’s economy grew 7% last year, according to the International Monetary Fund, making it one of West Africa’s steadiest performers.

But poverty remains entrenched in rural areas and in the northern region.

"If you go to the market now, ginger costs 500 [fcfa]. Tomatoes -- in fact, everything is expensive. Nothing is affordable anymore. Nothing at all," said Aliou Falilatou, a food vendor.

Under Talon, the country sustained robust growth for nearly a decade, driven by agriculture, trade and a major port expansion in the economic hub Cotonou that turned Benin into a key transit point for landlocked neighbors. Infrastructure has also expanded.

Divided voters

Roch Gbenou, a civil servant living in Cotonou, said two key issues stand out for him before Sunday's vote: Equal distribution of wealth, and restoration of democratic freedoms, which “appear to have been substantially restricted” in recent years.

Gbenou, however, said that he has little hope for the election, because “it will ultimately only serve to legitimize a choice already made,” suggesting it won't be a credible process.

Mathias Salanon, a retired police officer, said that he believes Talon has done well and hopes the next president will stabilize the economic and political situations of the country.

"In more than 50 years of my life I have not seen such a fierce will to develop the country as during President Patrice Talon’s 10 years,” he said.

For Sofiath Akadiri, another resident of Cotonou, the most important campaign issues for her are access to health care, education and jobs.

“We also need social justice and the restoration of democratic norms,” she said.