Ghana's ex-president Akufo-Addo to lead ECOWAS election observation mission to Benin

Ghana’s former president Nana Akufo-Addo will head the ECOWAS mission to oversee Benin’s presidential election, the Economic Community of West African States has confirmed.

The April 12 vote will choose the successor to incumbent Patrice Talon. He’s constitutionally barred from running after serving two terms in office.

His decision not to challenge the law has been hailed as a sign of democratic stability in a region recently rocked by military coups and constitutional amendments to maintain power.

ECOWAS says its Electoral Observation Mission will be a “catalyst for promoting democracy, good governance, and regional stability.”

Observers are charged with monitoring the technical running of the polls, the neutrality of state institutions, and the election’s overall environment to ensure it meets international standards.

Talon’s handpicked successor Romuald Wadagni is a strong favorite to win after the country’s main opposition candidate was barred from running.