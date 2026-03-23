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Ruling party candidate Wadagni lays out platform ahead of Benin's presidential campaign

German Chancellor Angela Merkel, right, and Benin's Economy and Finance Minister Romuald Wadagni, left, shake hands in Berlin, Germany, Tuesday, Nov. 19, 2019.   -  
Copyright © africanews
Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
By Rédaction Africanews

and Agencies

Benin

Benin's 2026 presidential campaign hasn't even started but there's already a clear favourite: the ruling coalition's candidate, Romuald Wadagni.

The 49-year, who's served as finance minister for the last 10 years, is President Patrice Talon's designated successor.

With the main opposition candidate barred from running, Wadagni is heavily favoured to win next month's race for the highest office.

At an event in Cotonou on Saturday, he laid out his platform before a crowd of supporters. He highlighted his plans to tackle extreme poverty, and shore up the country's security.

Vowing to do the job with integrity, courage and perseverance, Wadagni also unveiled his campaign slogan: 'Going further together.'

Talon is stepping down after two terms in office. He's presided over strong economic growth and efforts to modernise the West African nation. But critics say it's been at the expense of the democratic process, accusing him of restricting political opposition and curtailing basic freedoms.

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