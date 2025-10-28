Benin’s main opposition party barred from 2026 presidential race

In the West African republic of Bénin, the constitutional court has ruled to exclude the principal opposition party, Les Démocrates, from participating in the upcoming 2026 presidential election.

The decision, delivered on 27 October, follows the earlier rejection of the party’s candidacy by the electoral commission for failing to meet requirements such as sufficient sponsorship and payment of the registration fee.

With Les Démocrates disqualified, the field for the next presidential vote has shifted significantly. Observers note that the ruling deepens concerns about fairness and political openness in a country once regarded as a model of democracy in the region.

As the campaign gears up, all eyes will be on whether remaining candidates will face genuine competition — and whether Benin’s democratic reputation can withstand this exclusion.