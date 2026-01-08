Welcome to Africanews

Benin elections: parties end campaigning days ahead of vote

Patrice Talon

Just over a month after the attempted coup that shook Cotonou, Beninese voters will be heading to the polls on Sunday to vote in parliamentary and local elections.

The parties in the running are bringing two weeks of campaigning to an end on Friday.

For parliamentary elections, five parties are competing for seats in the country’s National Assembly.

Among them are three parties that are part of the presidential movement: the Progressive Union for Renewal (UPR), the Republican Bloc (BR), and Moele Bénin.

They will be up against the Democrats, who are the main opposition, and the FCBE, who are viewed as a moderate opposition party.

Only three parties are vying for ballots in local elections: UPR, BR and FCBE.

The votes come ahead of a third vote due to take place this year - the presidential election - which is set for the 12th April.

