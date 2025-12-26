Campaign constraints cloud Central African Republic elections

As the election campaign draws to a close in the Central African Republic, opposition candidates are accusing the authorities of serious obstruction to their electoral activities, raising concerns about the fairness of the upcoming vote.

Opposition leader Georges Dologuélé says he was prevented from holding a campaign rally at the Bouar stadium. Former Prime Minister and presidential candidate Henri-Marie Dondra has also accused the authorities of blocking his movements, claiming he was stopped from boarding a plane to travel to the regions and present his campaign platform.

Speaking to the media, Dondra said the aircraft he had booked and paid for was blocked by members of the presidential military, calling the move a deliberate attempt to disrupt his campaign. He described the incident as an unacceptable restriction in a democratic process that should allow all candidates equal access to voters.

The ruling United Hearts Movement (MCU) has strongly rejected the accusations. Party spokesperson Evariste Ngamana dismissed the claims as unfounded and politically motivated, arguing that the opposition continues to campaign freely. He also questioned claims of travel restrictions, noting that the state does not own or manage private airlines.

Political analyst Crescent Beninga says the opposition faces deeper structural challenges, particularly a lack of financial resources. According to him, with more than 6,000 polling stations nationwide, it will be difficult for opposition candidates to deploy representatives everywhere, a factor that could influence the outcome of the vote.

Beninga adds that limited access to air transport and poor internet connectivity in rural areas have prevented opposition candidates from effectively presenting their platforms outside major cities, leaving many voters with few real alternatives.

With just days remaining before the election, tensions are rising in Bangui and across the country, as political actors and civil society groups continue to call for a peaceful and orderly vote.