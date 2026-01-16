Welcome to Africanews

Museveni leads Uganda presidential vote with 61.7 percent in early count

Billboards of Uganda President and National Resistance Movement (NRM) presidential candidate Yoweri Museveni are seen in Kampala, Uganda, Tuesday, Jan. 13, 2026.   -  
AP Photo
By Rédaction Africanews

Uganda

Uganda's electoral commission says early provisional results from the presidential election show President Yoweri Museveni leading with 61.7 percent of valid votes counted so far.

Electoral Commission chairperson Simon Mugenyi Byabakama says 23,049 valid votes have been tallied to date, with 796 ballots recorded as invalid, as the 81-year-old leader seeks to extend his nearly four decades in power.

Uganda’s electoral chief says the country’s presidential election was "generally peaceful" and that vote counting has concluded in many areas.

"The counting of votes in many places has been concluded and, as the declaration of results gets under way, the commission wishes to call on all candidates, their agents and supporters to keep calm and be tolerant," Electoral Commission chairperson Simon Byabakama says at an election update, a day after voting took place under an internet blackout and amid long delays caused by technical failures, as 81-year-old President Yoweri Museveni seeks to extend his 40 years in power.

Additional sources • AFP

