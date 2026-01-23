Post-election violence in Uganda leaves 30 dead

The head of the Ugandan army and son of newly re-elected President Yoweri Museveni said on Friday that 30 opposition supporters had been killed and 2,000 arrested following the election.

Opposition leader Bobi Wine remained in hiding on Friday after accusing security forces of raiding his home following the January 15 vote. He called the election a "brazen theft" and urged people to protest.

Museveni, 81, won a seventh term with 72% of the vote compared to 25% for Wine, according to the Electoral Commission. African observers and international NGOs criticized heavy repression of the opposition and internet shutdowns.

"We have arrested more than 2,000 thugs that Kabobi thought he could use," wrote army chief Muhoozi Kainerugaba on X, using his nickname for Wine. "So far, we have killed 30 NUP terrorists," he added, referring to Wine’s party, the National Unity Platform.

Kainerugaba, 51, is known for his provocative, often vulgar, social media posts. He openly aspires to succeed his father and threatened this week to hunt down and kill Wine. His recent comments on the opposition included sexist jokes.

Among those arrested in recent days is opposition MP Muwanga Kivumbi from the Butambala region in central Uganda, where the most serious election-day violence was reported.

Kivumbi told AFP that security forces killed ten of his campaign staff after storming his home, while police said his supporters were shot after attempting to set fire to a counting center and a police station.

An opposition lawyer told AFP on Wednesday that more than 600 people had been arrested in post-election protests.

"In all cases, our clients deny the accusations. Some say they were picked up at home by police and detained before appearing in court on charges they were not aware of," said lawyer Erias Lukwago to AFP.