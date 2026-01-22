Ugandan opposition leader Bobi Wine in hiding after police raid on his home

Ugandan opposition leader Bobi Wine is on the run after police raided his home.

Wine, whose real name is Robert Kyagulanyi, said he escaped the raid and has since been in hiding. He said he is constantly on the move and being housed and protected “by the common people.”

Wine has said his wife and other relatives are under house arrest

The singer-turned-politician was the main challenger to President Yoweri Museveni in last week’s presidential election. Official results gave him just under 25 percent of the vote to Museveni’s 72 percent, but Wine has called the vote “blatant theft.”

Talking to AFP about the future for his party, Wine said he did not have a firm plan. "In a dictatorship, you don't draw a strategy, but you respond to the kind of oppression," he said.

Museveni’s son Muhoozi Kainerugaba, who serves as Uganda’s army chief, on Tuesday threatened to hunt down and kill Wine.

"We have killed 22 NUP terrorists since last week," Kainerugaba wrote, referring to the Wine's National Unity Platform led by Wine. "I'm praying the 23rd is Kabobi," he said, using his nickname for the opposition leader.

Responding to the threat, Wine said: "I'm not a criminal. I'm a presidential candidate and it's not a crime to run against his father."

Museveni has called the opposition “terrorists” and accused them of using trying to use violence to overturn the election.

Last week's vote was marred by violence and an internet shutdown. African election observers said arrests and abductions had "instilled fear."