Welcome to Africanews

Please select your experience

Watch Live

Breaking News

News

news

Road collision involving fuel tanker causes huge fire in Nairobi

People at the scene of an accident between a university bus and a passenger shuttle at Naivasha area, along the Nairobi - Nakuru Highway, Kenya, Thursday March 30, 2023   -  
Copyright © africanews
Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

By Africanews

with AP

Kenya

A fuel tanker collided with a truck in the Kenyan capital on Saturday, sending a huge plume of smoke into the air.

Thick plumes of black smoke could be seen billowing from the scene as firefighters worked to contain the blaze.

One of the drivers involved in the collision was killed, according to local media reports.

The collision happened along the Southern Bypass.

Local officials have not released further details of the collision or the condition of any other individuals involved.

You may also like

Most read

You may also like

Most read

On the same subject

More stories

By using this website, you agree with our use of cookies to improve its performance and enhance your user experience. More info in our Cookies policy page..