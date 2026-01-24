Road collision involving fuel tanker causes huge fire in Nairobi

Kenya
A fuel tanker collided with a truck in the Kenyan capital on Saturday, sending a huge plume of smoke into the air.
Thick plumes of black smoke could be seen billowing from the scene as firefighters worked to contain the blaze.
One of the drivers involved in the collision was killed, according to local media reports.
The collision happened along the Southern Bypass.
Local officials have not released further details of the collision or the condition of any other individuals involved.
01:19
Kenyan police unit comes under fire in Port-au-Prince
01:21
13 schoolchildren killed in tragic road crash south of Johannesburg
01:44
Kenya’s Boda Girls ride to save lives in remote communities
Go to video
Kenya secures zero-duty access to China
01:00
Another crane collapse near Bangkok raises safety concerns in Thailand
01:58
UN agency praises Kenya's efforts to integrate refugees in Kakuma camp