Road collision involving fuel tanker causes huge fire in Nairobi

A fuel tanker collided with a truck in the Kenyan capital on Saturday, sending a huge plume of smoke into the air.

Thick plumes of black smoke could be seen billowing from the scene as firefighters worked to contain the blaze.

One of the drivers involved in the collision was killed, according to local media reports.

The collision happened along the Southern Bypass.

Local officials have not released further details of the collision or the condition of any other individuals involved.