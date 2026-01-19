13 schoolchildren killed in tragic road crash south of Johannesburg

A tragic road crash south of Johannesburg has claimed the lives of thirteen schoolchildren. Police say a minibus transporting pupils to school collided with a truck near the industrial city of Vanderbijlpark, about sixty kilometers from Johannesburg. Investigators believe the driver lost control while attempting to overtake other vehicles.

The death toll rose after one critically injured child later died in hospital. Several other pupils remain seriously hurt. Authorities say the victims included both primary and high school learners, some as young as six years old.

Images from the scene showed the minibus crushed on the roadside as distraught parents gathered behind police tape. Some collapsed in grief when they were allowed to identify the bodies. Gauteng Premier Panyaza Lesufi described the scene as devastating.

President Cyril Ramaphosa has called for stronger enforcement of road safety laws and improved oversight of school transport services to better protect learners.

The crash once again highlights South Africa’s road safety crisis. Despite a modern road network, speeding, reckless driving, and poorly maintained vehicles remain common. Many parents depend on private minibuses to get their children to school due to limited public transport options.

The tragedy follows a series of deadly school transport accidents in recent months. More than 11,400 people were killed on South African roads in 2025, underscoring the urgent need for safer travel.