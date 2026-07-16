Former Haitian president expected to testify in court on rare visit home

Former Haitian President Michel Martelly welcomed by several dozen supporters as he made a rare visit to his homeland on Wednesday.

He did not answer questions as he made his way through the crowd, but they played music, held pictures of him and shouted, “The father is back!” and “Long live Martelly”.

While he has not said why he is visiting, its being reported that Martelly is to testify in the ongoing investigation into the 2021 killing of another former president, Jovenel Moïse.

Martelly served as president from 2011 to 2016 and lives in the United States.

He chose Moïse as his successor and both are members of the Tèt Kale or PHTK party which has played a prominent role in Haitian politics.

It has not, however, registered a candidate for the upcoming general elections, which have not been held for more than a decade.

Martelly has not been accused or charged in the Moïse assassination case, which last led him to visit Haiti about three years ago.

But he has long faced corruption allegations and has been sanctioned by both the US and Canada, accused of facilitating drug trafficking and sponsoring multiple gangs.

“It is unacceptable for Haitian political and economic elites to plunder Haiti’s future,” the U.S. Department of State said at the time.

Last year, the Council of the European Union announced a travel ban and an asset freeze against Haitian politicians, including Martelly.

It accused him of arming and financing gangs to promote his political agenda, control territory, and defend his personal and economic interests.

Haiti’s Anti-Corruption Unit also has accused Martelly of misrepresenting assets.

The former president has not publicly addressed the allegations.

His arrival in the country comes as Haiti continues to struggle with deepening poverty and a surge in gang violence.