Israeli strikes on Gaza kill at least 12 people, Palestinian authorities say

Israeli airstrikes on Gaza have killed at least 12 people over the past two days, according to Palestinian health officials.

They include three members of a family killed in central Gaza on Wednesday and a child shot by Israeli forces outside Rafah, the authorities said.

On Tuesday a woman and six police officers were among those killed in an airstrike on a police station in the Jabaliya refugee camp in northern Gaza.

The Israeli military claimed that four of the officers were Hamas militants but didn’t provide evidence on how they were allegedly involved in planning or carrying out attacks.

Israeli attacks on Gaza's police have been condemned by the United Nations Human Rights Office. Police personnel have been attacked at least a dozen times this year, including "during ordinary law enforcement operations,” the body said last month.

More than 1,100 people have been killed in Gaza since October’s ceasefire took effect, according to the territory's health ministry.

Palestinian militants have carried out attacks on troops and Israel says its strikes are in response to that and other violations. Five Israeli soldiers have been killed since the ceasefire.