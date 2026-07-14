New head of Arab League calls on Iran to cease attacks on Arab states

The Arab League’s new Secretary General Monday called on Iran to stop its attacks on Arab countries and to respect their sovereignty, while criticising Israel for not allowing a delegation to enter the occupied West Bank.

Nabil Fahmy made these remarks in his first speech as the new head of the pan-Arab organization in Cairo.

“Respecting the sovereignty of Arab states remains a decisive principle that we do not accept any violation of,” the former Egyptian foreign minister said, calling Iran’s attacks on Mideast countries “the gravest threats.”

“I repeat for the third time: any harm to the security of one Arab state is harm to the security of all Arab states.”

Fahmy said that despite Israel not giving him permission to enter the occupied West Bank to meet Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas, he said that they will continue to try to do so.

“The issue will remain one of the priorities of the league, and one of my personal priorities.”

The Egyptian diplomat begins his term as tensions are boiling in the region. A memorandum of understanding between the United States and Iran is at risk as US attacks on Iran, and Iranian attacks on Gulf Arab countries have resumed.

Meanwhile, the wars in Arab countries like Lebanon, the Gaza Strip, and in Sudan persist. The Arab League often scrambles to help facilitate diplomatic initiatives.