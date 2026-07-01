Iran will not cooperate with other countries to de-mine Strait of Hormuz

The Iranian Foreign Ministry said in a statement that, according to the Islamabad Memorandum of Understanding (MoU), the mine clearance work in the Strait of Hormuz will be carried out by Iran alone, and Iran will not cooperate with any other country on this matter.

French President Emmanuel Macron said earlier on Monday that France and Oman have agreed to work jointly with partners to clear mines in the Strait of Hormuz to secure maritime routes.

Macron made the remarks on social media platform X after holding talks with Omani Sultan Haitham bin Tarik, who is on his first official visit to France.

The Iranian statement said that the current regional situation is sensitive and complex, and that Iran strongly advised France not to further complicate the situation with "provocative actions".

The announcements of the two sides came amid heightened maritime security concerns through the Strait of Hormuz.

Shipping through the Strait of Hormuz had gradually resumed after the United States and Iran reached a MoU, prompting the US-led Joint Maritime Information Center on June 18 to lower the maritime threat level in nearby waters to moderate. However, a container ship and an oil tanker were attacked in nearby waters on Thursday and Saturday last week, respectively.

The US Central Command said last Friday that US forces had struck Iranian targets in response to an attack on a commercial vessel near the Strait of Hormuz a day earlier.