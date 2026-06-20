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Oil 'pouring through' Strait of Hormuz, Trump says, as he unveils new Air Force One

President Donald Trump speaks after touring the newly designated Air Force One presidential aircraft at Joint Base Andrews, Md., Friday, June 19, 2026.   -  
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Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
By Rédaction Africanews

and AP

Donald Trump

US President Donald Trump unveiled the new Air Force One, a formerly Qatari-owned jumbo jet now converted into the official US presidential aircraft. It features a navy blue and red exterior in a break from the traditional robin’s egg blue.

Trump took the opportunity to announce that traffic has resumed in the Strait of Hormuz after he signed a deal to end the war with Iran:

"Our country is doing so well. Those ships are flowing out of the Hormuz Strait like nobody's ever seen before. Actually, there were a lot of them, about 700 of them, and they're pouring out and the oil is all over the place. You're going to see oil dropped so low. I hope the companies are happy about it. But we have, a lot of victories.”

The new plane will serve as a temporary solution until Boeing jets arrive in 2028. The Air Force will keep the current VC-25As in service alongside the jumbo jet.

Trump accepted the luxury jet from Qatar despite legal and ethical questions about receiving such a gift from a foreign government.

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