Oil 'pouring through' Strait of Hormuz, Trump says, as he unveils new Air Force One

US President Donald Trump unveiled the new Air Force One, a formerly Qatari-owned jumbo jet now converted into the official US presidential aircraft. It features a navy blue and red exterior in a break from the traditional robin’s egg blue.

Trump took the opportunity to announce that traffic has resumed in the Strait of Hormuz after he signed a deal to end the war with Iran:

"Our country is doing so well. Those ships are flowing out of the Hormuz Strait like nobody's ever seen before. Actually, there were a lot of them, about 700 of them, and they're pouring out and the oil is all over the place. You're going to see oil dropped so low. I hope the companies are happy about it. But we have, a lot of victories.”

The new plane will serve as a temporary solution until Boeing jets arrive in 2028. The Air Force will keep the current VC-25As in service alongside the jumbo jet.

Trump accepted the luxury jet from Qatar despite legal and ethical questions about receiving such a gift from a foreign government.