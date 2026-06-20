Brazil and Haiti fans celebrate together after World Cup match

Fans of Brazil and Haiti’s national soccer teams celebrated together on Friday as they left the stadium in Philadelphia.

Brazil had just handed Haiti a 3-0 loss in their second Group C World Cup match.

Brazil is now at the top of the Group, tied with Morocco.

"I'm hoping that we go all the way to the finals," Brazil fan Gustavo Fracao said after the game.

"I think in the group we'll come out either first or second. Inside, It was, it was a nice atmosphere. It was fun, it was good. And I think we have a chance of getting to the finals, but we have to actually try and score the goals instead of just messing around."

The match ended Haiti’s hopes of reaching the tournament’s knockout stage, after an earlier 1-0 loss to Scotland. But qualifying for the tournament for the first time in 50 years was victory enough for fans.

"So we kind of, we saw this coming. I predicted a four to one, but we saw this coming," said Haiti fan Eddy Simon.

"To us, I think the biggest piece was hearing our national anthem on this stage. Hearing our national anthem after over 50 years on this stage, to us, was the biggest piece of tonight. Otherwise Haiti would have been supporting Brazil. We've always been known to support Brazil in every World Cup. Tonight, we had to support Haiti. We're happy we're here. We're happy with the outcome tonight. And so yes, that's it.”

Before Haitian fans go back to supporting Brazil, they still have one opportunity to watch their team in action when they take on Morocco on Wednesday in Atlanta.

Brazil will face Scotland in Miami.