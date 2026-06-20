Morocco fans celebrate 1-0 win over Scotland in second World Cup match

Morocco fans celebrated in Massachusetts on Friday after their team’s 1-0 victory over Scotland in their second match of the 2026 World Cup.

The Atlas Lions made their mark in less than 2 minutes, with Isamel Saibari’s goal just 72 seconds into the game.

After a 1-1 draw against Brazil in their tournament opener, Morocco is now at the top of Group C, alongside Brazil.

"The result of the game was good we got three points as Morocco, so we're happy. Then again having said that I think we had to score more goals," Morocco fan Nour Edine said after the match. "A few more goals will be fine, so we need to end for top of the group so those are gonna count in the end – but we done well, three points that's a good."

But it was a blow for Scotland’s Tartan Army. The team beat Haiti 1-0 in their first match but haven’t made it out of the group stage in eight previous World Cup appearances.

"What I didn't like about it is Morocco were much better than us, they were faster, they were fitter, they more tactically aware," said Scotland supporter Colin Staffieri. "We had our chances but unfortunately we never took any of them but sometimes it happens in football.”

Morocco’s win keeps alive its hopes of advancing to a second-straight knockout round. But fans are taking nothing for granted.

"Today we did not play well," said Muhsin Nafai. "I hope that we're gonna do good next time. What matters now is the three points and we're going to recover for the next round. And, let's do it, guys. Let's bring it home for the first time. We need it.”

Scotland is also still in for a chance to advance to the knockout stage. They face Brazil in their final Group C match on Wednesday in Florida. Morocco will take on Haiti at the same time in Atlanta.