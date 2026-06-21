Egypt, Turkey, Pakistan, and Saudi Arabia FMs discuss regional security

Foreign ministers from Egypt, Pakistan, Turkey, and Saudi Arabia met in Cairo on Sunday to "discuss regional developments” and “issues related to peace, security, and stability".

The talks come amid regional efforts to support the implementation of a memorandum of understanding signed earlier this week between the United States and Iran to end their conflict.

Also on Sunday, high-level negotiations got underway in Switzerland between Washington and Tehran following the signing of the ceasefire deal.

Those talks were due to start on Friday but were postponed due to Israel’s ongoing attacks on Lebanon, which Tehran says contravened the agreement.

In Cairo, Egypt’s President Abdel-Fattah el-Sisi praised intensive coordination among the four countries and stressed the need to ensure the success of the negotiations.

It was the fourth ministerial meeting between the quartet and the first since the conclusion of the deal which aims to end the conflict that began on 28 February with US-Israeli strikes on Iran.

It provides for the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz and the launch of a 60-day negotiation period on broader issues, including Tehran's nuclear programme.