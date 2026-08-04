Turkey, Egypt, and Qatar condemn Israeli violations of Gaza Strip truce

Qatar, Egypt and Turkey, all mediators in the truce in the Gaza Strip, on Monday strongly condemned ongoing Israeli violations.

Their joint statement came after Israel’s renewed strikes in the Palestinian territory which reportedly killed over 20 people. They particularly denounced the targeting of health facilities and infrastructure, and the resulting civilian casualties, including women and children.

In the statement, they said this constitutes “a flagrant violation of international law and international humanitarian law".

The mediators stressed the need for Israel to fully uphold its commitments under the ceasefire agreement.

They said the attacks were undermining efforts to implement its second phase, “particularly following Hamas’ acceptance of the roadmap” and agreement to confine their weapons.

The trio said the Israeli violations is threatening the path to de-escalation and exacerbating the suffering of people in the Gaza Strip.

They urged the international community to pressure Israel to meet its obligations, and demanded the unhindered delivery of humanitarian aid and medical supplies to the enclave.

Gazan health authorities say at least 1,230 Palestinians have been killed since the October deal.