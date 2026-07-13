World Cup stickers traded en masse in Mexico City as part of world record attempt

Thousands of people gathered Sunday in Mexico City's Zócalo to swap 2026 World Cup soccer stickers as part of a Guinness World Record attempt.

The event was organized by Panini and took place at the same time as events in New York, New Jersey and Zapopan in Mexico.

It aimed to have the largest simultaneous exchange of stickers depicting players and teams in the World Cup.

People of all ages traded stickers, and some attendees managed to complete their albums.

Most stickers are not valuable by themselves, though older ones — such as the debuts of Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo — can fetch hundreds of dollars.

The value comes in trying to fill the World Cup album.

"It doesn't matter whether the album gets filled or not, I came to enjoy the activities and the atmosphere," said Victor González, who had previously been unable to attend the Fan Fest due to the large crowds.

Part of the appeal for many is the sense of community and family bonding built during the swapping event.

"Buying the stickers is a significant investment, so I think being around so many people with the same goal helps offset the cost," said Gabriela Pineda, who is filling out the World Cup album with her 7-year-old son.