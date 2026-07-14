Flowers and forensic teams at Bangkok bar where deadly fire killed at least 27

Flowers lay outside the devastated Rong Beer Na Lat Phrao bar on Tuesday 14 July, as forensic officers searched the charred wreckage, where a burnt drum kit remained on the stage. The fire, which broke out shortly before midnight on Sunday, killed at least 27 people and injured around 70 others, authorities said. Among the dead were two members of the cover band Tosakan, keyboardist Kwang and singer Breeze, whose bandmate and boyfriend, singer Athipat Wijarn, described carrying her body from the pitch-black, smoke-filled venue. Police are examining whether an exit was obstructed and investigating the wiring of the 50-year-old building, Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul said after visiting the site. It is Thailand's deadliest fire since the 2009 Santika club blaze in Bangkok, which killed 67 people.