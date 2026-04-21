Pope Leo: Pontiff touches down in Equatorial Guinea

Pope Leo touched down in Equatorial Guinea on Tuesday, and was greeted by the president, scores of fans, and a red carpet welcome.

It follows a three day visit to Angola. During the flight, Leo paid homage to his predecessor Pope Francis, a year after his death.

During his visit, all eyes will be on his increasingly vocal defences of human rights.

Throughout his trips to African nations which started earlier this month, the pontiff has denounced tyranny while championing peace and social justice.

Many are waiting to see whether this pattern will continue in Equatorial Guinea, where he will be hosted by a government frequently accused is human rights violations.

A majority of the country’s opposition figures and independent media are in exile in Spain, as a result of being hounded by authorities.

International NGOs also accuse authorities of corruption, arbitrary detentions and curbs on public freedoms.