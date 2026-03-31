Céline Dion announces emotional Paris comeback after health battle

Under the lights of the Eiffel Tower, French-Canadian superstar Céline Dion has shared a powerful comeback announcement. After nearly six years away from full-length performances and facing stiff-person syndrome, the global icon confirmed she will return to the stage with a new series of concerts in Paris starting this September. Revealed on her birthday, Dion described the moment as “the best gift” of her life.

In an emotional message to fans, Dion said she feels “strong” and “excited,” while expressing deep gratitude for the support she has received during her health struggles. She credited her audience’s encouragement as a source of strength through some of her most difficult moments, adding that she is eager to reconnect and perform live once again.

Dion, known worldwide for hits like My Heart Will Go On, Think Twice, and It’s All Coming Back to Me Now, last delivered a major performance at the opening ceremony of the 2024 Summer Olympics, marking an emotional return to the spotlight.

Her “Courage World Tour,” launched in 2019, was initially interrupted by the COVID-19 pandemic before being cancelled due to ongoing health issues. In December 2022, Dion revealed she had been diagnosed with stiff-person syndrome, a rare autoimmune condition that causes muscle stiffness and spasms.

While there is no cure, treatment can help manage symptoms.