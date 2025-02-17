Shakira leaves hospital following abdominal ailment in Lima

The Colombian icon Shakira was reported to have left a Lima hospital on Sunday after canceling her concert in the city due to health issues.

Local news outlets indicated that she departed Clinica Delgado just hours after being admitted for an abdominal ailment.

On Sunday afternoon, Shakira took to her Instagram and X accounts to share that her doctors advised her against performing.

“I am very sad that I will not be able to take the stage today. I have been deeply emotional and excited about reuniting with my beloved Peruvian audience,” she expressed.

Shakira arrived in Peru on Friday evening, with performances scheduled for Sunday and Monday.

This marks the second stop on her Latin American tour, Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran, following two successful nights in Brazil last week.

Fans in Latin America have warmly welcomed Shakira, with crowds gathering at airports to greet her.

“Thank you for such an emotional welcome, Lima!” she posted on Instagram Saturday.

In her message, Shakira expressed her desire to recover quickly.

“My plan is to perform this show as soon as possible. My team and the promoter are already working on a new date,” she stated.

The singer is on tour to promote her latest album, Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran, which reflects her highly publicized divorce through music.