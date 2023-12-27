Colombian Singer Shakira Honored with Statue in Barranquilla

In her Caribbean hometown of Barranquilla, Colombian superstar Shakira was honoured with the unveiling of a 6.5-meters statue on Tuesday.

The imposing bronze and aluminium sculpture portrays the singer in a bikini top, bare midriff, and a flowing skirt, capturing one of her characteristic dance moves with hands clasped over her head and one hip jutting out.

The inscription at the base reads, "Hips that do not lie, a unique talent, a voice that moves masses," referencing one of Shakira's award-winning songs titled "Hips Don't Lie."

"Excellent. A nice monument. It is a good representation of Shakira for our country. Very proud of her," commented Juan Francisco Peña, tourist.

"It's great, and I think it's important to highlight the people from cities like Barranquilla and give more importance to those who go out of the country to represent Colombia," added Milena Garzon, a tourist from Bogotá.

The unveiling ceremony took place on the banks of the Magdalena River and was attended by Shakira's parents, William Mebarak and Nidia Ripoll. During the event, on the X platform, the singer expressed gratitude to sculptor Yino Marquez and his art student collaborators, acknowledging it as an example of the tremendous artistic talent of her fellow countrymen.

"It's beautiful. I love whoever designed it, they did a great job. It really represents her details, of course, the way she's dancing. So I'm not sure exactly who did the design, but the person did a great job. It's an honour for the city of Barranquilla," shared Daniel Paulman, a tourist from Houston.

Shakira Isabel Mebarak Ripoll, an icon of Latina girl power, boasts a global legacy with around 80 million albums sold worldwide and three Grammy Awards to her name.

Despite her musical success, recent news has brought attention to her legal matters, including an investigation into unpaid taxes in Spain and the settlement of millions of euros.