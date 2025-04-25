Peruvians remember Pope Francis through photo exhibition in Miraflores

Hundreds of visitors gathered in the district of Miraflores on Thursday to pay tribute to the late Pope Francis through a moving photo exhibition commemorating his historic visit to Peru in 2018.

Curated with the help of Editora Peru’s extensive journalistic archive, the exhibit features the work of over 20 photographers who captured the emotional and spiritual moments of the pope’s journey across the country. Among them, renowned photographer Carlos Lezama described the experience as “a privilege.”

Carlos Canales, Mayor of Miraflores, emphasized the cultural and spiritual significance of the exhibition for both locals and the more than 300,000 tourists who visit the district each weekend.

"More than 300 thousand people who come for a weekend here (as tourists) in our district (Miraflores), are going to be able to look at them (the photos) and enjoy this moment of welcome that we had accompanying the pope... he is the first Jesuit pope, the first Latin American appointed as pope," said Canales.

The exhibition comes just days after the passing of Pope Francis, who died Monday at the age of 88 following a stroke. His funeral Mass, attended by numerous heads of state, is scheduled for Saturday in St. Peter’s Square at the Vatican. The pontiff will be laid to rest in the Basilica of St. Mary Major, near his favorite image of the Madonna.

The photo exhibition stands not only as a visual tribute but also as a reminder of the pope’s deep connection with Latin America and his enduring spiritual legacy.