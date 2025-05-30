Peruvian victims of abuse by Catholic group want Pope Leo, US to intervene

Groups alleging enduring multiple abuses from the former Catholic organization Sodalitium Christian Vitae, joined efforts on Thursday asking the church to make public it's investigation.

Speaking in the Peruvian capital Lima, they called on Pope Leo XIV and the Peruvian government to hear their plea and continue a serious investigation of their accusations.

They are also demanding that the Peruvian government t liaise with the U.S. authorities, as the Sodalitium is also based in Denver.

These groups already have a history with Pope Leo XIV, who acting as priest and bishop Robert Prevost during his decades in Peru, heard their cases and took them to Pope Francis.

Francis sided with the victims and along with Prevost, investigated the cases and dissolved the Sodalitium Christian Vitae.

The groups are now requesting Pope Leo make public the decree to dissolve the Sodalitium.

The Sodalitium is a lay group that runs schools and spiritual retirement centers in several South American countries, but is also involved in real estate, agriculture and construction companies.

But the Sodalitium has come under increased scrutiny in recent years after its founder and some of its main leaders were accused of committing sexual abuses against children.

Peruvian prosecutors have also launched investigations into the Sodalitium’s finances and have accused the group of hiding money in offshore bank accounts.

In 2023, the Vatican sent a high level commission to Peru to investigate the Sodalitium’s actions.

The commission was led by one of the Vatican’s top prosecutors for sexual abuse cases and members spoke with journalists, Sodalitium leaders and survivors of abuse.

During the visit, the Vatican’s investigators also met with members of the Catacaos farmers community.

The villagers accused the Sodalitium of trying to take over 1900 hectares (4,000 acres) of land farmed by their community for centuries, through forged documents that claim the land has been purchased by a group of local companies.

The villagers also claimed they have been harassed with dozens of lawsuits.

A Peruvian court is still reviewing the land dispute.