Welcome to Africanews

Please select your experience

Watch Live

Breaking News

News

news

US President Trump announces surprise summit with five African Nations

President Donald Trump waits to greet South African President Cyril Ramaphosa at the White House, Wednesday, May 21, 2025, in Washington.   -  
Copyright © africanews
AP Photo
By Rédaction Africanews

USA

US president Donald Trump will meet with the leaders of Gabon, Guinea-Bissau, Liberia, Mauritania, and Senegal from 9 to 11 July.

The meeting comes as a surprise, although some analysts have taken it as a continuation of intensifying American diplomatic efforts towards the African continent.

Just last month, the White House notably brokered a peace deal between Rwanda and the Democratic Republic of Congo, putting a preliminary end to hostilities and Rwandan-backed rebel groups fighting DRC troops in the east of the country for several months.

While a bilateral meeting with South African president Cyril Ramaphosa in May went down with more tensions, with some describing Trump "ambushing" the South African leader, the upcoming mini-summit next week is likely to focus mostly on trade relations and commercial opportunities.

Trump has made increasing business ties a key objective of relations with the African continent, which he wants to substitute for axed humanitarian programmes and development aid.

Plans for a wider US-Africa summit have also been announced for September, although nothing has been confirmed so far from either side.

Related articles

From the same country

View more

Related articles

From the same country

On the same subject

More stories

By using this website, you agree with our use of cookies to improve its performance and enhance your user experience. More info in our Cookies policy page..