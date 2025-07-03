US President Trump announces surprise summit with five African Nations

USA
US president Donald Trump will meet with the leaders of Gabon, Guinea-Bissau, Liberia, Mauritania, and Senegal from 9 to 11 July.
The meeting comes as a surprise, although some analysts have taken it as a continuation of intensifying American diplomatic efforts towards the African continent.
Just last month, the White House notably brokered a peace deal between Rwanda and the Democratic Republic of Congo, putting a preliminary end to hostilities and Rwandan-backed rebel groups fighting DRC troops in the east of the country for several months.
While a bilateral meeting with South African president Cyril Ramaphosa in May went down with more tensions, with some describing Trump "ambushing" the South African leader, the upcoming mini-summit next week is likely to focus mostly on trade relations and commercial opportunities.
Trump has made increasing business ties a key objective of relations with the African continent, which he wants to substitute for axed humanitarian programmes and development aid.
Plans for a wider US-Africa summit have also been announced for September, although nothing has been confirmed so far from either side.
